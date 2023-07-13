Police: Shooting victim shows up at Rock Island PD on stolen electric bike

According to police, the victim said nothing about the shooting, including where the incident happened.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man rolled up to the Rock Island Police Department early Thursday morning on a stolen electric bike with a gunshot wound to his chest.

According to Rock Island police, the shooting victim arrived at the department at 5:18 a.m. Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics from the Rock Island Fire Department arrived to take him to a nearby hospital.

The electric bike he was riding had been reported stolen Wednesday evening, however, police did not say anything else about it.

Police also say the man "would not provide a location or any details of the shooting." The department also says it didn't receive any reports of shots fired stemming from this incident.

The Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the department at 309-732-2677 or CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500. Tips can also be sent through the P3 Tips app.