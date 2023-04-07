Clinton double shooting victim dies from injuries

Emma Chadwick, 20, succumbed to her injuries on July 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLINTON, Iowa — One of the victims of the double shooting in Clinton has passed away. Emma Chadwick, 20, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased this afternoon, according to a press release from the Clinton Police Department.

The two shootings occurred earlier this week on Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Clinton Police Department were called to Mercy One Medical Center for a shooting victim. An adult male was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and identified Randy Allen Jackson as the suspect.

Roughly four hours later at 12:42 a.m. on Monday, officers returned to Mercy One for a second victim who has now been identified as Chadwick.

Both victims reported being familiar with Jackson and evidence was collected indicating a connection between the two shootings.

On Monday, July 3, at 7:47 p.m., Illinois State troopers joined Danville Police Department officers, Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies and Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit — throughout Vermilion and Champaign counties — of a vehicle believed to be involved in the Clinton shootings.

After fleeing from police, Jackson was found near St. Joseph where he "engaged in a standoff" with Illinois State Police.

Jackson refused to comply and an officer discharged their firearm, according to the release. Jackson was struck and taken to a nearby hospital in Urbana where he was later pronounced dead at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday.