House struck by gunfire in Muscatine Saturday night

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Multiple rounds of gunfire struck a home in the 1300 block of Oak Street in Muscatine late Saturday night, according to a release from the Muscatine Police Department.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday July 8, the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gun shots fired in that area of Oak Street, just south of Woodlawn Ave.

Police discovered that multiple rounds had been fired at and struck a house at 1312 Oak Street.

No one was injured during the incident. Police say the shooting was "believed to be a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public."

Muscatine Police are asking for the public's help and seeking information on this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Raisbeck with the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922, ext. 665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Information can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website by clicking here.