Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms announces candidacy for Illinois Senate

Mayor Mike Thoms says he's looking to, "make a difference."

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms is looking to use his experience and make a positive impact in a new seat, as a member of the Illinois Senate.

"I'm excited to run in this open seat in the 36th District," Thoms told News 8. "We need to work on economic development, public safety, and job training. I plan on getting out and listening to the concerns of my constituents and using my business experience, along with my time as mayor, to make a difference. It's time for a change."

If elected, the 62-year-old Rock Island native would be able to stay in his role as mayor.