House shopping in QC? Rock Island puts newly rehabbed home up for sale

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Community and Economic Development Department will host an open house Wednesday for a newly rehabbed home on 15th Avenue.

The open house will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 1435 15th Avenue in Rock Island - just a block away from Longview Park. All are welcome to attend.

The City of Rock Island purchased the house during a tax auction sale in 2019, according to a news release from the department. The city thought the property was a good candidate for rehabilitation and sale to an income qualified buyer.