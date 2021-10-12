Police searching for suspect in Carbon Cliff gas station robbery

The robbery was reported Tuesday morning at the Big 10 Mart in Carbon Cliff. A lockdown has been issued at a nearby elementary school.

CARBON CLIFF, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department is currently searching for a suspect Tuesday morning that fled the scene of an alleged gas station robbery.

The incident was reported at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Big 10 Mart, located at 2301 John Deere Road in Carbon Cliff.

Eagle Ridge School is currently under lockdown due to the threat, Carbon-Cliff Barstow District #36 Superintendent Eric Lawson said.

The investigation into the robbery remained fluid as of Tuesday morning, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerald Bustos said.