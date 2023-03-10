'100% dedicated to the downtown' | Rock Island launches new downtown alliance

The goal of the downtown alliance is to enhance public spaces, encourage private investment and improve quality of life in downtown Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Rock Island is taking a new approach to investing in its downtown areas.

The new Rock Island Downtown Alliance launched on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The goal of the alliance is to strengthen livability and quality of place in the downtown area.

It was formed in 2023 to manage and implement the downtown Rock Island Special Service Area (SSA). Rock Island City Council approved the SSA in 2022, which collects a 1.15% property tax in areas between 1st and 7th avenues and 13th and 28th streets. That tax then funds improvements and enhanced services within the district's boundaries.

"We listened to downtown stakeholders over the past two and a half years to craft our work plan for this year," Alliance Executive Director Jack Cullen said.

From there, he said, they identified three main initiatives.

"One, folks here wanted us to address the state of properties that needed facelift, or that needed some support to enhance curb appeal," Cullen said. "Number two, downtown stakeholders wanted to see a cleaner and safer downtown. And number three, the downtown community wanted to see more support and promotions for small businesses downtown."

The Downtown Alliance plans to launch a new capital improvement grant program for the downtown area next year. The goal is to help enhance curb appeal of downtown properties and infrastructure. It will also be launching a clean and safe services program, which includes enhanced litter patrol, weed abatement, vandalism, graffiti removal and mobile safety patrols.

"We'll also be gearing up for some small business promotions during the holiday season here coming up to enhance visibility and sales during the holiday season for our small business owners as well," Cullen said.

The Rock Island Downtown Alliance is separate from the city. It's a business-driven initiative, similar to the Downtown Davenport Partnership, another affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber.

"A lot of times the city councils change, the staff changes, and we can get deviated on where priorities are in this. It makes it a long-term sustainability. We just got to keep current with times and the Rock Island downtown has gotten tired," said Mayor Mike Thoms. "A lot of times the city council's change, the staff changes, and we can get deviated on where priorities are, but with this, it makes it a long term sustainability."

One downtown business owner said he looks forward to seeing what the alliance brings. Chad Summers owns Healthy Harvest Urban Farms with his sons and moved into his current downtown location seven years ago.

"We're trying to have a different flavor, a different feeling, like a destination, and we really feel like that's going to be coming around with this new SSA," Summers said. "It was very much needed. And there's some other people that are wanting to come down here as well. There's people that are already down here that just really want to take care of this community, because this community will support you back."

He hopes more food business will be attracted to the downtown area.

The SSA was approved to provide funding for five years, through 2027.

The Downtown Alliance is currently working with the City of Rock Island on a $7.4 million capital improvement project in areas between 1st and 3rd avenues and 17th and 21st streets. The proposed scope of work calls for total reconstruction of multiple blocks, along with decorative lighting, landscaping, signage, outdoor dining structures, greenspace, public art installations and pop-up vendor stalls. The 2nd Avenue pedestrian mall will also be transformed into a curb-less festival street to accommodate both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The Downtown Alliance helped secure state grants for that project.