The results are in: What Rock Islanders are saying about the proposed renovations to downtown

The opinions were gathered from an in-person meeting and an online survey. Residents don't care to add another playground, but are okay with a "mini-roundabout."
Credit: Veenstra & Kimm and Streamline Architects
A conceptual render of downtown 2nd Ave. after the Rebuild Downtown Rock Island Project.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The City of Rock Island has announced results from a public online survey and an in-person meeting seeking feedback for the city's downtown revitalization plans.

A community meeting was held on June 27, with the public survey available online throughout the month of July.

Renovation plans include reconstructing the pedestrian mall on Second Avenue, adding a gateway between the business district and Schwiebert Park, new areas for outdoor dining and adding a dog park on 21st Street. 

Other additions include public art installations, landscaping, decorative lighting and more new features, according to a press release from the City. The improvement project will cost an estimated $7.3 million.

The survey shows the City had roughly 75 responses at their in-person meeting and another 423 online.

The demographics of the responses were 84% of Rock Island residents at the in-person meeting and 73% of online respondents.

There were a few specific questions the survey asked:

Would you like to see another playground in downtown Rock Island?

  • 65.5% said No
  • 34.5% said Yes

Would you be in support of a "mini-roundabout" at the intersection of Second Avenue and 18th Street?

  • 63.1% said Yes
  • 36.9% said No

If you are visiting a dining establishment downtown, how likely are you to use outdoor dining structures?

In-person meeting results:

  • 66% said very likely
  • 30% said somewhat likely
  • 4% said never

Online survey results:

  • 54.1% said very likely
  • 31.4% said somewhat likely
  • 9.7% said not very likely 
  • 4.8% said never

How likely are you to visit an outdoor market on Second Avenue?

In-person meeting results:

  • 63% said very likely
  • 25% said somewhat likely
  • 11% said not very likely
  • 1% said never

Online survey results:

  • 60.5% said very likely
  • 27.9% said somewhat likely
  • 9.5% said not very likely 
  • 2.1% said never

The full results from the study will be presented during a city council study session on Monday, July 24 at 5:15 p.m. at Rock Island City Hall.

The project will be funded through a grant from Illinois dedicated to rebuilding downtowns in the state, America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Downtown Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District funds and a tourism attractions grant from the state. 

