The results are in: What Rock Islanders are saying about the proposed renovations to downtown

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The City of Rock Island has announced results from a public online survey and an in-person meeting seeking feedback for the city's downtown revitalization plans.
A community meeting was held on June 27, with the public survey available online throughout the month of July.
Renovation plans include reconstructing the pedestrian mall on Second Avenue, adding a gateway between the business district and Schwiebert Park, new areas for outdoor dining and adding a dog park on 21st Street.
Other additions include public art installations, landscaping, decorative lighting and more new features, according to a press release from the City. The improvement project will cost an estimated $7.3 million.
The survey shows the City had roughly 75 responses at their in-person meeting and another 423 online.
The demographics of the responses were 84% of Rock Island residents at the in-person meeting and 73% of online respondents.
There were a few specific questions the survey asked:
Would you like to see another playground in downtown Rock Island?
- 65.5% said No
- 34.5% said Yes
Would you be in support of a "mini-roundabout" at the intersection of Second Avenue and 18th Street?
- 63.1% said Yes
- 36.9% said No
If you are visiting a dining establishment downtown, how likely are you to use outdoor dining structures?
In-person meeting results:
- 66% said very likely
- 30% said somewhat likely
- 4% said never
Online survey results:
- 54.1% said very likely
- 31.4% said somewhat likely
- 9.7% said not very likely
- 4.8% said never
How likely are you to visit an outdoor market on Second Avenue?
In-person meeting results:
- 63% said very likely
- 25% said somewhat likely
- 11% said not very likely
- 1% said never
Online survey results:
- 60.5% said very likely
- 27.9% said somewhat likely
- 9.5% said not very likely
- 2.1% said never
The full results from the study will be presented during a city council study session on Monday, July 24 at 5:15 p.m. at Rock Island City Hall.
The project will be funded through a grant from Illinois dedicated to rebuilding downtowns in the state, America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Downtown Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District funds and a tourism attractions grant from the state.