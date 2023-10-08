Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to launch new leadership program

The Chamber celebrated its successes over the past year at its annual meeting on Thursday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce celebrated its success over the past year at its annual meeting with its members on Thursday.

That success was built around a four-part plan, including business and economic growth, workforce and talent development, quality of place and creating a sustainable chamber, according to a statement from the organization.

According to chamber leaders, during the past year, the chamber helped bring in $75.6 million in new business attraction and expansion projects to the Quad Cities region. It also continued its working with apprenticeship programs at more than a dozen area employers to help companies find and grow skilled labor.

The chamber continued its work to redevelop downtown areas on both sides of the river, as well.

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization, which is part of the chamber, was awarded $60,000 in grants for improvements and projects. Plus, the Rock Island Downtown Alliance, also a chamber organization, helped secure more than $7 million in funding for improvements in that area, according to a statement from chamber leaders.

Later in August, the Chamber will launch its new "Generation Next" program, said LaDrina Wilson, the chamber's CEO.

That program will help community leaders become better leaders. That is in addition to helping businesses across the Quad Cities region close employment gaps.

"We're trying to cultivate the next generation of community leaders through this programming," Wilson said. "Being civically engaged and civically minded is what's going to propel our region forward."

Looking ahead, the chamber is assessing sites that could be ready for development by businesses that want to move to the area, Wilson said.