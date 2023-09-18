Theo's Java Cafe reopens after nearly two-year closure

The shop's original owner, Theo Grevas, retired in October 2021.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A Rock Island icon is back to serving up fresh food and coffee after a nearly two-year absence.

Theo's Java Club closed in October 2021 following the retirement of Theo Grevas, the cafe's owner. Now, after a long wait, the shop is back to brewing the drinks that community members have been missing.

The downtown staple is located at 213 17th St. in Rock Island. The new crew had a soft opening launch on Monday, Sept. 18.

"My brother and I always got the tiramisu latte," said Andy Dacon, who bought a drink when the shop reopened. "I was sad to see it go, but then I heard somebody was going to revitalize it, and I was very happy about that."

According to a Facebook post, the shop will host a larger grand reopening at some point in October.