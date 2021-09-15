Changes taking flight at Quad Cities airport

Travelers in and out of Quad Cities International Airport can expect to see updates to parking lots, terminals and runways.

MOLINE, Ill. — Major changes are happening at the Quad Cities International Airport with a goal of modernizing travel experience and enhancing safety.

Travelers can expect to see a touchless parking system; an outdoor patio space publicly accessible to visitors and fliers before passing through security; an updated terminal lounge seating with device-charging capabilities; and an intuitive announcement system that adjusts volume based on surrounding noise levels and includes visual paging for those with hearing difficulties, according to the Quad Cities airport's website.

Also among the renovations was the installation of more than 4,500 solar panels to the airport terminal roof and new carports - which now cover most of the existing premium (previously short-term) parking lot. The panels, according to a news release from the airport, will provide 50% of the airport's energy and have the potential to save at least $600,000 in energy costs over the next several decades.

A ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the solar panel installation will take place 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the airport. The solar project, valued at about $8 million, was fully financed by WCP Financials and came at no cost to the airport.

Although some of the new features were already completed, the airport estimated full completion of these renovations in November.

In addition to the experience-based renovations, the airport will make improvements to the safety of its runways and taxiways. There's no timeline yet on when this will be completed.

Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin as well as State Rep. Cheri Bustos announced July 7 that the Quad Cities airport received a $8.57 million grant to help fund operational improvements, increase safety, and continue to meet FAA standards.