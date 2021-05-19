QC Airport sees uptick in passengers after pandemic halted many people's desire to fly

When comparing April of 2019 to April of 2021, the airport improved to a 38% decline in passengers. That's about 36,000 in 2021 as opposed to 3,000 in 2020.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities International Airport saw more signs of normalcy in April of 2021 with passenger volume picking up.

According to airport statistics, April was their worst month of 2010, with a 95% decline in passengers. Between 2016 and 2019, the airport would typically host an average of 57,936 people in the month of April. The pandemic took that number down to 2,734 for April 2020.

Here's the breakdown of their highest to lowest traffic-yielding months in 2020:

February - 55,694 passengers | up 8% from average* January - 54,033 passengers | up 2% from average March - 35,802 passengers | down 43% from average October - 26,415 passengers | down 58% from average December - 24,056 passengers | down 56% from average November - 22,910 passengers | down 60% from average July - 22,088 passengers | down 64% from average August - 20,735 passengers | down 64% from average September - 20,224 passengers | down 62% from average June - 14,390 passengers | down 76% from average May - 7,068 passengers | down 88% from average April - 2,734 passengers | down 95% from average

*averages calculated based on number of passengers from 2016-2019

When comparing April of 2019 to April of 2021, the airport improved to a 38% decline in passengers. That's about 36,000 in 2021 as opposed to 3,000 in 2020.

“We typically see a slight dip in April coming off of the busy spring break season so the slight bump in passenger numbers was a welcome sight,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director. “QC Airport is known for being quick, easy to navigate and friendly so we’ve been working with airport staff and emphasizing with our airline partners the importance of living up to our travelers’ expectations. Remaining customer-focused has helped us weather the industry’s most difficult year in history and will continue to be what helps set us apart and bring travelers back.”

According to the QC Airport's public relations and marketing manager Ashleigh Johnston, the airport's biggest gains were from people traveling for fun, as opposed to business travel.

Despite mask guidelines relaxing across the country, travelers still have to wear masks, in accordance with Transportation Security Administration regulations. This will last through September 13.