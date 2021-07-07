Quad City International Airport receives $8.5M grant for improvements and safety

Illinois's senators and Rep. Bustos announced that the airport a sizable grant from the FAA to help with improvements.

MOLINE, Ill — Quad City International Airport is set to receive a grant exceeding $8.5 million to help with improvements, officials say.

In a press release published on Wednesday, July 7, Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, alongside IL District 17 Representative Cheri Bustos announced the grant's allocation to the QCIA.

The $8,570,000 grant, partially funded by President Biden's American Rescue Plan, allocates federal money to the airport, helping fund operational improvements, increase safety, and continue to meet FAA standards.

Specifically the grant is going towards the removal of thousands of feet of runway and taxi pavement, extending Taxiway A, and adding a taxiway connector that may help reduce the potential for runway incursions.

“Our Illinois airports are important economic engines for the state, and making sure they continue to have the support they need to operate safely is critical,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin and Congresswoman Bustos in announcing this infusion of federal funding, and I’ll keep working to ensure our airports and transportation systems have the funding and support necessary throughout this pandemic and beyond.”

“Investing in our airports is key to Illinois’ economic success, especially as communities recover from the effects of COVID-19,” Durbin said. “This funding will help create a safer and more efficient experience for travelers at Quad Cities International Airport. I will continue working with Congresswoman Bustos and Senator Duckworth to bring these important investments to our state.”