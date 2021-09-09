Trains, Planes & Automobiles returns to Geneseo Thursday through Saturday

GENESEO, Ill. — Mark Grywacheski is a busy man. He's an Investment Advisor at the Quad Cities Investment Group, but he's also the Chairman of Trains, Planes & Automobiles, run by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce.
The three day event begins Thursday, September 9th. Grywacheski will join us live Thursday to talk about what's happening Thursday, Friday, September 10th, and Saturday, September 11th.
At least one of the pilots participating in Trains, Planes & Automobiles also participated in the National Stearman Fly-In in Galesburg.