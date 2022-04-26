Moline police searching for suspect in Sunday morning River Drive shooting

An arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Edgar Alonzo-Rosales of Moline; he is wanted for attempted murder after fleeing from a shooting.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department is looking for a suspect reportedly involved in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on River Drive.

According to MPD, at about 1:48 a.m. on April 24, officers responded to the 1600 block of River Drive after a fight was reported.

Some of those involved reportedly had run south across River Drive to the "Lot N" public parking area where officers later investigated.

At the scene, they found a 22-year-old man from Davenport who had been shot in the leg and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital shortly after.

As officers arrived at the parking lot on the northwest corner of 17th Street and River Drive, a dark-colored minivan was spotted fleeing the area at high speed.

An MPD officer attempted to stop the car, but the suspect driver turned west and eventually made their way to Davenport where DPD officers were able to stop them near Rockingham Road and I-280.

Police said whoever was in the vehicle had fled the van and escaped. Many of the other people involved in the incident were detained as part of the investigation.

Investigators determined that the incident began when an argument that broke out on the north side of River Drive and turned into a violent confrontation on the south side, where one suspect, identified as 23-year-old Moline man Edgar Alonzo-Rosales, allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

Later, on April 25, an arrest warrant for Alonzo-Rosales was issued by the Rock Island States Attorney. He is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Alonzo-Rosales is still at large and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.