Attorneys for teen accused of murdering Fairfield teacher ask for case to be moved to juvenile court

Jeremy Goodale is appearing in court Thursday. Another suspect in the case, Willard Miller, has a similar hearing scheduled for May 6.

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from March 23

One of the two teenagers accused of murdering Fairfield high school teacher Nohema Graber is in court Thursday as his attorneys argue the case should be sent to juvenile court.

Jeremy Goodale, charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder along with Willard Miller, has asked the court to try him as a juvenile and not an adult.

According to the court documents, police investigators viewed surveillance video that showed Graber’s car left Fairfield High School and entered the Chautauqua Park in Fairfield about 4 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021. The car was driven out of the park about 42 minutes later, followed by a pickup truck.

The documents say a witness told police the items used or worn during the crime were taken to Goodale's home.

In an interview, Miller told Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents that he provided a wheelbarrow from his home, according to the documents. Another witness said he saw a male subject pushing a wheelbarrow down a Fairfield street around midnight on Nov. 2.

A hearing on whether or not Miller's case will be reverted to juvenile court is scheduled for May 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report