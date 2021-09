Police say 25-year-old Jeremiah Martinez Brown died in the shooting.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a shooting in Davenport Sunday, Sept. 5.

Officer responded to the 2200 block of North Nevada Ave. and Lombard St. near North Gayman Park for a call of shots fired around 1:00 p.m..

Police arrived and found a man shot, but he later died at a nearby hospital.

He was identified as Jeremiah Martinez Brown, 25.