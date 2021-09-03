Quad Cities' largest employer sends relief for people impacted by Hurricane Ida

They are sending food, water, cleaning supplies, construction materials and COVID-19 tests.

MOLINE, Ill. — On Friday, September 3rd, 2021 Deere and Company, the Quad Cities' largest employer, is sending relief to its employees near Thibodaux, Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

Several planes are set to be filled with food, water, and building supplies like hammers, nails, tarps and duct tape. More than 300 Deere and Company employees and their families have been impacted by the life altering storm.

"Employee concerns sprung up organically and we brought them together to form this team that could then marshal the resources we need, leverage the resources of Deere and get supplies to them as soon as possible". Said Wallas Wiggins, Vice President of Global Supply Management for Deere and Company.

In addition to food, water and building supplies, Deere and Company says its sending COVID-19 test kits and other medical supplies to help with the relief amid the ongoing pandemic.

Deere and Company's Thibodaux, Louisiana operation suffered significant damage after the hurricane. On Saturday, Deere and Company executives plan to gather as many employees who work at the Thibodaux plant as possible to hear about the ongoing needs they have and hear how the company plans to support them.