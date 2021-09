Bettendorf Police say they responded near the Isle Casino around 2:00 p.m. for a missing person call.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A reported missing person was found in the Mississippi River Sunday, Sept. 5.

Bettendorf Police say they responded near the Isle Casino around 2:00 p.m. for a missing person call.

The body of a 53-year-old Davenport man was found around 4:00 p.m. near his boat by the boat dock, according to authorities.