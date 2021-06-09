Midwest Monster Fest returns to the Quad Cities

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Midwest Monster Fest had their second annual horror themed convention on Sunday.
The convention was held at the Rust Belt in East Moline.
People dressed as scary characters for the event. There were horror film panel discussions, horror themed vendors and competitions.
"We love it here and we always had to travel to go to these things and there are so many people that love it here," said Jeff O'neil, Midwest Monster Fest creator. "We wanted to bring it here to share it with everybody to show them what we go out of state for."
Organizers invited celerity guests featured in classic horror films. Two of the actors are from the Quad Cities.