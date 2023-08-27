Old I-74 bridge span comes crashing and splashing down

The westbound span of the old I-74 bridge was taken down in a controlled explosive demolition on Sunday.

MOLINE, Ill. — The towers and suspension cables of the old I-74 bridge were taken down in a controlled explosive demolition on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The demolition occurred at 7:34 a.m. on the westbound span of the bridge connecting Moline and Bettendorf.

The current I-74 River Bridge was closed to traffic starting around 7 a.m. and is scheduled to reopen around 9 a.m.

The bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will also be closed for a period of 24 hours.

The main navigation channel in the river is closed to all river traffic for up to 24 hours, going into effect at 6 a.m. on Aug. 27. Areas outside the main navigation channel will be closed for up to 72 hours.

Large crowds gathered to see the final explosion of the old green bridge, just as they did for the eastbound span on June 18.