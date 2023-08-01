An ode to the Quad Cities: I-74 bridge chosen for new USPS stamp series

The series features only four bridges in America.

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Citians might start seeing a familiar landmark positioned in the top right corner of their mail. The regionally famous I-74 bridge was selected for a new stamp series from the United States Postal Service.

The series features only four were selected. The other three include the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, another Iowa bridge that connects Council Bluffs with Omaha, Nebraska; the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City; and the Arrigoni Bridge that connects Middletown and Portland, Connecticut.

The stamps went on sale nationwide on Thursday, Aug. 24, and are non-denominated, Presorted First Class Mail rate stamps priced at 25 cents each.

The director of the Iowa Department of Transportation, Scott Marler, released the following statement about two of Iowa's bridges being chosen:

“It is quite an honor to have two of the four stamps dedicated to landmark bridges that provide vital connections for Iowans and those who travel to our state. The stamps not only showcase the beauty of these iconic structures but celebrate the hard work and dedication of those involved in constructing and maintaining them.”

The stamps are "intended for bulk mail users" and will be issued in coils with 3,000 and 10,000 stamps, according to the USPS. They were designed by art director Ethel Kessler and used existing photographs.

More information about the stamps can be found here on the USPS website.