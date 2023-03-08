Partial closures in place along Mississippi River Trail

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A portion of the Mississippi River Trail by the riverfront in Bettendorf is partially closed as of Thursday, Aug. 3. According to a press release from the city, the closure is being put in place as demolition continues on the westbound part of the old I-74 bridge.
The trail is set to stay closed into September, the press release states.
A detour is available for walkers and bikers by going up either 12th and 17th Streets and crossing under the new I-74 bridge, along the Urban Park Recreational Trail. The map below shows the detour route in blue and the closed portion of the Mississippi River Trail in red.
