New persons of interest named in Trudy Appleby case

The Moline Police Department has named David Whipple and Jamison Fischer as persons of interest in the investigation into Trudy Appleby's disappearence.

MOLINE, Ill. — Two new people were named as persons of interest in the 1996 disappearance of Trudy Appleby, a then 11-year-old from Moline.

The Moline Police Department named David Whipple, 59, from Colona, Illinois and Jamison "Jamie" Fisher, 45, from Silvis, Illinois as persons of interest in the investigation, Detective Michael Griffin said in a statement Wednesday.

Whipple is the son-in-law of William "Ed" Smith, a person of interest in the case who died in 2014.

In 2017, Moline police said a witness saw Trudy with Smith in a silver Chevrolet near his residence on Campbell's Island on Aug. 21, 1996.

Fisher was a "lifelong family friend" of the Smiths, Griffin said.

Moline police are asking the community for information about Smith, Whipple and Fisher and their involvement in the disappearance of Trudy.

"Please do not assume that we know what you may know," Griffin said. "No information is insignificant."