NASCAR champion Tony Stewart attending Ollie's grand opening in Moline

The store opens its doors at 9 a.m. on Sept. 6 with an autograph session with Stewart set to begin at 10 a.m.

MOLINE, Ill. — A new Ollie's store is opening in Moline, with a special guest coming to town to celebrate the occasion.

The discount retailer will open its doors at 4400 27th St. in Moline with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Company officials say this is the ninth Ollie's location in Illinois.

Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart will be joining in the festivities, as well.

Up to 250 tickets will be given out for an autograph session with Stewart. Tickets will be distributed starting at 7:30 a.m. Each visitor can only receive one autograph ticket. The session itself begins at 10 a.m.

According to the company, Ollie's brings around 50 jobs to the communities it has stores in. Over 10,000 associates are employed throughout the company.