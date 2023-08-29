LeClaire to welcome new grocery store following Slagle's closure

The town has been without a full-service grocery store since the closure of Slagle's Food.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — LeClaire residents will have a new place to get their favorite foods starting Wednesday.

A new Fareway grocery store will be opening, located at 1301 Eagle Ridge Rd. It's the same location that used to house Slagle's Foods, which closed in 2019 following the owners' retirement. Since then, LeClarie residents haven't had access to a full-service grocery store. The new Fareway will offer butcher counters, farm-fresh produce, to-your-car carryout, self-service checkout, online shopping and curbside grocery pick-up.

The store will open to in-person shoppers at 7 a.m. on Aug. 30, but the store is already taking online orders that can be picked up on opening day.