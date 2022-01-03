Crews battle two-story structure fire in Moline

All occupants had exited the structure safely and one cat was rescued, however one dog was reportedly killed in the incident.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline crews fought a two-story fire Monday morning and later reported no working smoke detectors inside the structure.

The Moline Fire Department responded to a call at 7:34 a.m. at 2515 6th Avenue after active fire and smoke was seen from the back of the second floor, according to a press release from Fire Marshal Mitch Cunningham.

The building had four living spaces with individual units on the first and second floors. All occupants had exited the structure safely, no responders were injured, and one cat was rescued, however one dog was reportedly killed in the incident.