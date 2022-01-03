Illinois announces digital message options for FOID card and concealed carry license

A new option is available for customers to receive messages about their FOID card and concealed carry license via email or text message.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — People with a FOID card or concealed carry license are now able to receive messages via email or text message instead of waiting for a letter in the mail.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Firearms Services Bureau (FSB) announced the new option on Monday, saying the process should make things easier for the public.

“The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is working diligently to ensure the statutory changes to the FOID Act will benefit the people of Illinois,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “This opt out option will make it easier and quicker for the public to receive notifications regarding their FOID card and/or CCL.”