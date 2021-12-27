East Moline officer saves Christmas spirit for family whose home caught fire

An East Moline family was okay and able to celebrate some of their Christmas Day after a police officer rescued their presents.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — For one East Moline family, the shock and fear of a house fire threatened to ruin their holiday celebration, but first responders were able to save the day and the Christmas sprit.

Just after 7 a.m. on Christmas morning, East Moline first responders were dispatched to a house fire in the area of 20th Avenue and 7th Street.

Although the fire was quickly put out and resulted in only minimal water damage, it might have been enough to extinguish the Christmas spirit for the family of four, especially for the two children.

However, one East Moline police officer saved the occasion.

In a picture released after the incident, the officer could be seen rescuing the family's Christmas presents from the building after it was safe to enter, and delivering them to their intended recipients.

Information on how the fire began has not yet been revealed. Officials say the family was unharmed by the fire.