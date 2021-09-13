14-year-old boy from Moline reported missing, police seek information

Police ask for the public's help in finding a missing teenager, last seen wearing a black T-shirt, athletic shorts, and blue running shoes.

MOLINE, Ill. — A teenage boy from Moline has been reported missing and the Moline Police Department is seeking information from the public on his whereabouts.

Leo was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, athletic shorts and blue running shoes. He's described as standing about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

MISSING CHILD: The Moline Police Department is seeking our community’s assistance in locating 14-year old Leo. Leo was... Posted by Moline Police Department on Monday, September 13, 2021

It was not immediately clear when Leo was first reported missing, nor the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. The public posting was published Monday morning, September 13.

A spokesperson from the Moline Police Department said that all on-duty officers were in the field working on this case.