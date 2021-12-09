Lagomarcino's to close restaurant only, after staff shortage

Lagomarcino's owners say they made this decision because they need their current staff to focus on the holiday rush.

MOLINE, Ill — Lagomarcinio's is temporarily closing its restaurants in both Moline and Davenport because of staff shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a family it was a very difficult decision to make," said store co-owner, Beth Lagomarcino.

Owners said they needed to focus on the holiday rush. The store will still be open for candies, ice cream to-go and shakes.

"The holidays are the most important part of our business, I mean that's what carries us through," said Lagomarcino.

The co-owner says she's had to step in as a store employee more than usual within the past year.

"My husband and I were doing the food prep, you know, takes us away from making chocolates, and other things that are needed for the store," said Lagomarcino.

Lagomarcino said it's been hard hiring new employees.

"We've tried. We've had seven interviews scheduled, people say they're coming and then they don't show up," said Lagomarcino.

But the family business has made it through difficult situations for over 100 years.

"Our family has been rough times, I mean we've been through one pandemic in 1917, two world wars and the depression," said Lagomarcino.

The Moline store will close only their restaurant on Sept. 18 and the Davenport location on the Sept. 19.