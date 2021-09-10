MOLINE, Ill. — Local Red Cross volunteer Anita Zeken is departing from Moline for Louisiana September 10th. She will be helping with hurricane and flood relief efforts that have left thousands in ruin.
She's joining around 40 other Red Cross volunteers already deployed to help with relief efforts. As of right now, more than 1,400 trained Red Cross volunteers are already helping those affected by Hurricane Ida and the floods that followed.
Red Cross has provided around 271,000 meals and snacks, and distributed roughly 108,000 relief items to people in need. You can donate to those in need here.