Anita Zeken is driving down in a Red Cross emergency response vehicle

MOLINE, Ill. — Local Red Cross volunteer Anita Zeken is departing from Moline for Louisiana September 10th. She will be helping with hurricane and flood relief efforts that have left thousands in ruin.

She's joining around 40 other Red Cross volunteers already deployed to help with relief efforts. As of right now, more than 1,400 trained Red Cross volunteers are already helping those affected by Hurricane Ida and the floods that followed.