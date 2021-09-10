Vintage Football Game Taking Place in Rock Island

The Special Events Manager for the city joins us live during GMQC at 11 Friday, September 10th.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The 1920's Vintage Football Game that's taken place at Douglas Park since 2015 takes place Saturday, September 11th.

Organizer Simon Herrera says, "Gates open at 12:00PM and will feature a youth Football Kick, Throw and Go Skills Challenge, organized by Rock Island Parks and Recreation."

"At 1:00PM the vintage teams will take the field to warm up and run through some practice plays. Team/player introductions will begin at 2PM. The game will kickoff at 2:30PM and last about 2 hours," he said.