Vintage Football Game Taking Place in Rock Island

The Special Events Manager for the city joins us live during GMQC at 11 Friday, September 10th.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The 1920's Vintage Football Game that's taken place at Douglas Park since 2015 takes place Saturday, September 11th. 

Organizer Simon Herrera says, "Gates open at 12:00PM and will feature a youth Football Kick, Throw and Go Skills Challenge, organized by Rock Island Parks and Recreation."

 "At 1:00PM the vintage teams will take the field to warm up and run through some practice plays. Team/player introductions will begin at 2PM. The game will kickoff at 2:30PM and last about 2 hours," he said.

Rock Island Parks and Rec Special Events manager Daniel Gleason will join us Friday during the 11 a.m. to talk about the event. 