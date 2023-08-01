Iowa and Illinois schools preparing to welcome students back for the 2023-2024 school year

The 2023-2024 school year is coming around for some schools. Find out when our local districts are opening the doors to students.

MOLINE, Ill. — Students and families have been preparing for the next school year for a little while now. Between our First Day Project donation drive, or schools hosting parties to prepare kids for the year ahead, we've got the list of when districts across Iowa and Illinois are starting up.

Illinois

The RIMSD is literally rolling out the red carpet for their elementary kids as they come back to Francis Willard Elementary on Aug. 3. However the whole district has been readying students for the year, last weekend hosting a block party for families to attend.

Families in this district have a bit more time than those living in Rock Island, with their school year starting on Aug. 25. The district is also partnering with the Moline Police Department for their own back to school event on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

United Township, along with it's connecting schools from East Moline, Hampton, Silvis, Carbon Cliff-Barstow and Colona are hosting unpacking backpack events throughout the week. The earliest school in this consortium is the Colona School District, starting their back to school day on Aug. 1.

Following a day behind Colona is United Township High, holding a soft opening for the freshman on Aug. 2, and opening up to the full student body on Aug 3. Next school up is the Silvis School District, who is starting their school year on Aug 3.

Later that week the Hampton, East Moline and Carbon Cliff-Barstow districts will also open, between Aug. 7 and Aug. 9.

Iowa

Students in Le Claire and certain parts of Bettendorf can expect to head back to the classroom on Aug. 23. Incoming freshman to PV High School will have an additional day of events on Aug. 22.

Families in Bettendorf know the school is rearing up for another season, starting with the First Day Project Drive. Students will return to classrooms on Aug. 23.

Also resuming classes on Aug. 23 is the Davenport schools. Parents should be aware of upcoming changes to the elementary schools following the closures of Monroe, Buchanan and Washington Elementary schools.

To get kids back into the swing of school, there will be a party sponsored by Secure Dental in Davenport on Aug. 4, featuring Kona Ice and games for families to participate in.