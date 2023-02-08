How you can save money on back-to-school supplies

According to the National Retail Federation, American families are expected to spend more than $40 billion on back-to-school and college shopping this year.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Quad Cities schools are getting ready to start back up again, and according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), families are expected to spend record amounts on back-to-school and college supplies this year.

The NRF says in 2023, families are expected to spend more than $40 billion dollars on back-to-school and college shopping, a new record for our nation. People plan to spend on average, nearly $900 on back-to-school supplies, while for college students and their families, that number is over $1,000.

For school, the NRF says the most money has been spent on electronics and clothing, and for college, electronics, as well as furniture for dorms and apartments.

If you're struggling to find room in your budget there are some ways you can save according to Consumer Reports:

Compare prices at multiple stores

Take your time shopping

Consider buying refurbished electronics

Take advantage of Iowa's sales tax holiday this weekend

Experts also say it never hurts to keep an eye on a deal after you're done shopping for school supplies, as you may be able to get some of your money back. You can also reach out to your child's school for help with school supplies as well as organizations like The Salvation Army and United Way.

The NRF says the increaser in expected spending is mainly driven by the higher demand for electronics.

Start dates for Quad Cities school districts:

Moline Coal Valley: Friday, August 25

Rock Island-Milan: Thursday, August 3

Davenport Community Schools: Wednesday, August 23

Bettendorf Community Schools: Wednesday, August 23

Pleasant Valley Community Schools: Wednesday, August 23