Ambulance service for Quad Cities area installs new mounting system for safer transport, receives grant funding

DAVENPORT, Iowa — MEDIC EMS is the 911 ambulance service for the greater Quad Cities area. It provides both emergent and nonemergent services in Davenport, Bettendorf and surrounding communities, with non-emergent services offered for Clinton and the Illinois Quad Cities.

The organization received $75,000 in grant funding from the Scott County Regional Authority, according to a press release. The funds were used to install Technimount Systems in all 19 MEDIC ambulances.

These new systems will be used to secure ventilators and cardiac monitors in the vehicles, ensuring safer transport for patients and staff. They are now in place for the cardiac monitors and securing the ventilators is expected to be done by the fall of this year.

Over 4,500 emergency vehicles are involved in accidents each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unsecured equipment can result in injuries for ambulance passengers and having a certified mounting system can help bring "peace of mind," the release states.

MEDIC EMS received the grant last spring.