Here's how the QC will celebrate Memorial Day weekend 2023

MOLINE, Ill. — Memorial Day, May 29, is quickly approaching, and many Quad Cities organizations have plans for events, ceremonies and closures in honor of the day of military remembrance.

We're keeping a list of events happening on Memorial Day weekend in the Quad Cities area.

Don't see an event on the list? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook or through our Contact Us page, and we'll add it to the list.

The Rock Island National Cemetery is hosting its annual Memorial Day Flag Placement to honor fallen service members. The flag placement will begin at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 25 rain or shine. For more information, call 309-782-2094. Hotdogs will be served to participants and volunteers at the conclusion of flag placement.

Stop by Margaret Park in the Erie triangle for breakfast burritos, juice boxes and coffee to get fueled up for your Memorial Day plans! Breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29.



Celebrate Memorial Day in Eldridge with a day of family crafts at the public library. Best for ages 6-11, but all ages are welcome on Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Public House in Davenport is hosting a Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 29th, starting at 11:45 a.m. Taps will be played at noon, followed by a moment of silence in honor of America's fallen heroes.

Poopy's Biker Bar in Savanna is hosting Memorial Day Weekend festivities packed with entertainment and vendors. A free tent campground, dyno drag racing, live music and good food will be on hand all weekend long. The weekend of festivities begins on Friday, May 26 at 5 p.m. and concludes at Sunday, May 29 at 8 p.m.



The Galesburg East/Knoxville KOA Journey campground is hosting a fun filled weekend over Memorial Day weekend! The weekend of festivities begins on Friday, May 26 at 2 p.m. and concludes at Sunday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

