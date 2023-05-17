Arsenal celebrating Armed Forces Day with military displays, car show, food trucks and more this May

The celebration is to honor the people who have answered the call of service.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Rock Island Arsenal is opening its gates to the public later this month to host a two-day celebration in honor of the people who serve in the United States Armed Forces.

The event itself will be on May 19 and 20 on the island in the Mississippi River. Visitor passes will not be required for this event.

The Arsenal will host a variety of activities on the base that weekend, including a full carnival, live music, food trucks, vendors, military displays, a car show, fireworks and the Arsenal's annual Run the Rock 5K/10K and America’s Kids Run.

Those who want to register for the runs or sign up for volunteer opportunities can find more information by clicking/tapping here.

Here is the breakdown of activities for each day:

Friday, May 19

The whole weekend kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday night with the opening of the carnival and other vendors. There will also be an Armed Forces Day ceremony that begins right at 4.

At 5 p.m., local band Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls performs. Day one of the celebrations will end at 10 p.m.

Those participating in Saturday's races can pick up their packets Friday at 4 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Saturday, May 20

Events on Saturday will start at 8:45 a.m. with the opening of the carnival and vendors. Opening remarks for America's Kids Run will start at 9:35 a.m.

The Run the Rock 5K/10K race will start at 10 a.m. At 10:45, the 5K awards start. Awards for the 10K begin at 11:05 a.m.