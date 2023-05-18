What's happening this weekend? Here's your WLLR & WQAD weekend rundown for May 19-21

Josh, Morgan and Dani from WLLR talk about an Armed Forces Day celebration, a Davenport farmer's market and the youth fishing derby.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for May 19-21.

Good Morning Quad Cities' Josh Lamberty and Morgan Strackbein joined Dani Howe from WLLR for a breakdown of events happening around our area.

Armed Forces Day Celebration

The Rock Island Arsenal is opening its gates to the public this weekend to host a two-day celebration in honor of the people who serve in the United States Armed Forces.

The event itself will be on May 19 and 20 on the island in the Mississippi River. Visitor passes will not be required for this event.

The Arsenal will host a variety of activities on the base that weekend, including a full carnival, live music, food trucks, vendors, military displays, a car show, fireworks and the Arsenal's annual Run the Rock 5K/10K and America’s Kids Run.

Those who want to register for the runs or sign up for volunteer opportunities can find more information by clicking/tapping here.

The whole weekend kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday night with the opening of the carnival and other vendors. There will also be an Armed Forces Day ceremony that begins right at 4.

At 5 p.m. Friday, local band Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls performs. Day one of the celebrations will end at 10 p.m.

Those participating in Saturday's races can pick up their packets Friday at 4 p.m. at Memorial Park.

Events on Saturday will start at 8:45 a.m. with the opening of the carnival and vendors. Opening remarks for America's Kids Run will start at 9:35 a.m.

The Run the Rock 5K/10K race will start at 10 a.m. At 10:45, the 5K awards start. Awards for the 10K begin at 11:05 a.m.

Freight House Farmer's Market

The Freight House Farmer's Market returns to the riverfront on Saturday, May 20. Their normal location is in the north parking lot of Modern Woodmen ballpark.

The outdoor portion is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday. The indoor portion is open until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The rain-or-shine event returns to the riverfront after opening for the season at the Scott County Administration Building due to river flooding.

Youth Fishing Derby

The East Moline Police Department is hosting the fifth annual youth fishing derby at lower Butterworth Park in East Moline.

It is happening Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. until noon.