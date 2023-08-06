Marriott hotel coming to TBK Bank Sports Complex area

The new hotel will be located right next to the new Iron Tee Golf attraction at the complex. The hotel will cost $17 million to complete, and will have 80 rooms.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Plans to build a new SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel in Bettendorf at the TBK Bank Sports Complex have been announced by Frontier Hospitality Group.

Construction will begin in early 2024, with the hotel slated to open in early 2025. It will create 100 construction project jobs and 25 permanent hotel jobs.

“We are pleased to be a part of this dynamic new development,” says Dan Huber, CEO and Co-Owner of Frontier Hospitality Group. “Our partnership with Plex Travel, which manages the lodging for inbound teams competing at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, and our business partnering relationships with the owners of the TBK Bank Sports Complex, JP Sports, Iron Tee Golf, and the surrounding commercial developments, make this particular hotel development a winning proposition,” says Huber.

The group hopes that the SpringHill, along with the Cambria Hotel, both Frontier Hospitality Group hotels, will meet the weekend lodging needs of legions of sports teams and their families.