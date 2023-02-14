x
Bettendorf's Forest Grove Drive reconstruction moves to next phase Feb. 21, closing Middle Road intersection

The intersection of Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road will be closed to facilitate the next phase of the Bettendorf's largest public works project to date.
Credit: WQAD

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The intersection of Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road in Bettendorf will close on Tuesday, Feb. 21 as part of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project's next phase, according to a news release from the City of Bettendorf.

The reconstruction project, which primarily encompasses the area around the expanding TBK Banks Sports Complex, is the largest public works project in Bettendorf's history, according to City officials.

Once the closure is in effect, drivers will have to take detours on Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road.

On Forest Grove Drive, drivers will be detoured to the recently-finished extension of Competition Drive and Friendship Path (the blue route on the map below).

Middle Road traffic will be detoured to Hopewell Avenue and 53rd Avenue to the south and Competition Drive to the north (the red route on the maps below).

Credit: City of Bettendorf
Credit: City of Bettendorf

The TBK Bank Sports Complex and other nearby businesses can be accessed through Friendship Path to the west and Competition Drive to the east.

More information on the reconstruction project can be found on the City of Bettendorf's website by clicking/tapping here.

