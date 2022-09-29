Local, federal leaders join new efforts to curb crime in Davenport

The effort follows a recent meeting surrounding Quad City mayors and police chiefs with federal lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to discuss gun violence.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — New efforts in the Quad Cities are hoping to tackle the issue of violent crime as lawmakers and community leaders team up to push for safer communities through various programs.

The group Davenport Peace began around a year-and-a-half ago following the deaths of children due to shootings.

Every last Thursday of each month, it brings together clergy, city leaders and residents to offer prayer and bible study.

"It's all about bringing peace as a whole to Davenport," organizer Stephen Echols said. "What we want to do is say, 'Hey, you are gifted, you are someone. You can be successful.'"

During its meeting on Sept. 29, Davenport's group violence intervention program was presented to explain its purpose in the city.

"Law enforcement can help identify high-risk individuals and community and social services must be there to follow up with immediate needs," Davenport Group Violence Intervention coordinator DeAmbuir Carter said. "The more voices there are, the people who can advocate for change. Our hope is to reach the right people and they will influence others."

The session came as Quad City mayors and police chiefs met with federal lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to discuss gun violence. Local leaders asked Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst for help from the FBI, ATF and Department of Justice to curb crime.

"Looking forward to finding ways we can work with them and make our communities safe," Ernst said.

"We're going to see what we can do, because on a bi-cameral, bi-state, bi-partisan basis, there's a great deal of cooperation among everybody that represents the Quad Cities," Grassley said.

Davenport Peace is hosting a gun violence prevention rally on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Emeis Park in Davenport. The event will include music/entertainment, games, speeches and community resources.