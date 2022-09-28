US senators from Iowa & Illinois meet with Quad Cities leaders

All four US senators from the neighboring states met with Quad Cities leaders this week to discuss public safety measures, including crime and gun violence.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The US senators from the states of Illinois and Iowa met with local Quad City area leaders to discuss public safety matters.

US Senators from Iowa meet with Davenport city leaders

Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) met with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, Davenport police chief Jeffery Bladel and other city officials in Washington, D.C. to discuss Davenport's public safety priorities, according to a news release from Ernst's congressional office.

The meetings were focused on ways in which the city and police department can utilize federal resources to curb crime and better support law enforcement.

“I appreciated the meaningful conversations I had with Mayor Matson and Chief Bladel on their efforts to protect and serve the Quad Cities,” Senator Ernst said. “The City of Davenport and Davenport Police Department are important partners to collaborate with as we work to combat the rise in crime, fentanyl epidemic, and other public safety concerns. I look forward to our continued partnership with them as we work to keep Iowans safe.”

“I enjoyed having another chance to discuss federal law enforcement funding and resources for the Quad Cities area with city leaders,” Senator Grassley said. “As we keep coordinating on the local and federal level to bring down violent crime rates and protect our communities, I’ll continue leveraging my senior position on the Judiciary Committee to ensure local law enforcement have the federal resources needed to keep dangerous criminals off our streets.”

US Senators from Illinois meet with Quad Cities mayors

US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Commttee, and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met with Quad Cities community leaders, including Davenport mayor Mike Matson, Moline mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms on Tuesday.

Collectively, they discussed ways to work together to combat gun crime in the Quad City area. The mayors explained the importance of information-sharing and coordination between federal, state, and local agencies in the Quad City area.

“The epidemic of gun violence has impacted every corner of the nation, including the Quad Cities,” Durbin said. “In my meeting with Quad Cities leaders today, I reaffirmed my commitment to creating safer communities for all through federal legislation, coordination, and information-sharing to help reduce gun violence.”

“It was great to meet with Quad Cities mayors and police chiefs today to discuss the efforts Senator Durbin and I are pushing for in the Senate to help keep Illinoisans safe—as well as what more can be done,” Duckworth said. “It’s important that all levels of government keep supporting our police officers as well as the working communities we serve, because together, we can work towards a better future.”