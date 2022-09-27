How Iowa law enforcement is planning on making roads safer

The Iowa State Patrol and the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27 addressing the increase in car crash fatalities.

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa — In Iowa, there has been a recent increase in deaths resulting from car accidents. Iowa Law Enforcement is taking initiative to try and stop this issue.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Iowa State Patrol teamed up with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office to hold a press conference addressing the growing number of deaths from traffic-related accidents.

In the past year, the state of Iowa has seen 251 deaths from car accidents. This number is already growing at a higher rate than last year, which totaled to 356 at the end of 2021.

Captain Ryan Kremer with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office explained the precautions needed to ensure fewer car accidents.

"The biggest thing is… slow down, put your phone down, get to where you're going, and with speaking to people there's really no necessity for them to be driving fast," Captain Kremer said.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with the Iowa State Patrol and all local Dubuque County Law Enforcement to launch a week-long project. The initiative will look into what needs to be improved to prevent more traffic-related deaths.

Family members of victims lost to car accidents share their loved one's stories.

"Decided to go from 95 to 150 with his lights off... when this happened he lost control of the car," Tony Elskamp said.

His daughter, Kennedy, was killed in a high-speed car crash this past summer while in the car with her best friend and one other person.

"She loved people.. she loved the community and she loved to give," Tony Elskamp said.

The week-long project began on Tuesday and ends on October 4th.