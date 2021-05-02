Local community member launches Cambridge's first farmers market

The small town in Illinois has started its own market for local vendors.

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A new farmers market launched in Cambridge, Illinois over the weekend. community member, Gaylene Gilbert was inspired to start a market in her home town after she attended farmers markets in Iowa.

With a population just over 2,000, the small town had never hosted an event like a farmers market. Gilbert approached her assistant, Heather Feehan, with the idea of creating a local market.

" I was excited. I'm excited to sell close to home," Feehan said, "I am from Cambridge, and it's nice to have something near to have the option to sell here."

In the span of six weeks, the two planned the event and recruited ten local vendors to set up booths for the opening day.

"I'm excited about [the farmers market] because it's another way to supply my products to customers who don't know about me," creator of Pries Honey, Mike Pries said.

While the end goal is to expand the Cambridge farmers market, Gilbert and Feehan also hope the event brings more attraction to their town.

"I want to see it grow and become a destination place where people can come and enjoy coffee, and walk around the streets."

"I love everybody here. this is where I want my kids to grow up."