Outdoor activity venues may become hosts to vaccination clinics

Governor Reynolds suggests places such as farmers markets and sports outings could begin incorporating vaccination sites

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new suggestion made by Governor Reynolds may expand vaccination sites across Iowa.

Now, Modern Woodmen Park and other outdoor sites could be used for more than warm weather activities.

The Governor suggested using these popular outdoor sites, such as farmers markets and baseball stadiums, to host vaccination clinics.

“We're just looking for unique ways that we can go to where Iowans are gathering and have a mobile clinic there,” Governor Reynolds said.

Owner of the team River Bandits, Dave Heller said he is all for the idea.



“ [We’ve been] having conversations about doing vaccinations here at the ballpark, when the team is on the road and I think that's awesome. I think anything that we could do to promote the health and wellbeing of our community is a terrific thing.”

Though, the owner said he doesn’t plan on games and vaccinations occurring at the same time.

“No, not doing it during the game. I think that might be a little more of a challenge but from a health standpoint but we'd certainly be open to having people doing it on a non-game day for sure.”

Across the Modern Woodmen Park parking lot, Lorrie Beamen with Freight House Farmers Market said she also likes the idea of a vaccination clinic -- hoping that a casual environment could inspire more people to get their shot.

“If were on the fence if you're scared if you're worried about it, you know, maybe that's a good thing to be able to do in an environment where you feel a little bit more relaxed and chill,” Beamen said.