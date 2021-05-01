Tools for Teachers: Davenport Elementary Teacher helps students outside the classroom

Kyla Curtis is our winner in the Tools for Teachers Sweepstakes, receiving $200 for her classroom.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many kids have summer vacation on their minds, but there's still time for us to award some outstanding teachers in our community with our Tools for Teachers sweepstakes!

Each month, WQAD News 8 and Carpetland USA partner up to award one lucky teacher $200 to use towards their classroom. This month we make a stop at Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa to surprise Ms. Kyla Curtis.

Ms. Curtis is currently in her first year of teaching and is a Quad City native. Upon walking into her classroom, your eyes are immediately drawn to the inviting space filled with inspirational messages.

She says she'll use the money on more classroom supplies, including putting together food bags to send home with her students who may not have enough food at home to eat that night.

"So many different things. It could be school supplies. We're always like needing just like dry erase markers, pencils, just anything. I like to have snacks in my room. I also have dinner bags in my room for students that go home and might need just like extra food that they already don't have available to them", says Curtis.

We asked a few of her students what she should use the $200 for.

"School supplies, dry erase markers and markets. And the stuff that's leftover she should just use it on herself because she did it", said the students.