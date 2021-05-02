Freight House Farmers Market returns to Davenport

The farmers market draws mass crowds as they open for their 2021 season

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Freight House Farmers Market returned to downtown Davenport for its opening weekend. The event managed to book all 300 of their vendor slots for the 2021 season, bringing along some brand new vendors.

"I've been trying to get in for the last couple of years, but never got in because it was so busy. I finally got in this year and I'm super excited," Owner of Sticks and Stones Handmade Jewelry, Kellie Buckles.

The farmers market Marketing Director, Lorrie Beamen saw the vendors excitement first hand:

"I got here at a quarter till five AM, and I already had vendors here. everybody was anxious this morning."

Items available for purchase ranged from fresh produce and food trucks to handmade beauty products.

This year, the market adapted to a new layout: one that Beamen hopes will increase parking abilities. Parking at the back end of the lot will be more accessible with the new layout.

"It's a glorious day to be down here, and everybody's happy and smiling. I just think everyone was just glad that we're back at it again," Beamen said.