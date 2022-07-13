New gluten-free bakery is coming to Harrison Street

Life Breads currently sells gluten-free goodies at the Northpark Mall and Bettendorf farmers markets. Its new Davenport location is expected to open this fall.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A baking business that's thrived at Quad Cities area farmers' markets is expanding to its first brick-and-mortar shop in Davenport.

Catherine and Todd Herzog have owned and operated Life Breads out of their home. Coming from a family history of Celiac disease and gluten intolerance, the pair started the business with the goal of providing homemade, gluten-free options that actually taste great.

Each week, the Herzogs bring their freshly baked, gluten-free bread, muffins, cinnamon rolls, pound cakes, cookies and other treats to the North Park Mall and Bettendorf farmer's markets for those living a gluten-free lifestyle, whether by choice or medical necessity, to eat and enjoy.

Now, their business is setting up base at 1509 North Harrison St. According to a release from Life Breads, the Herzogs expect to sell their baked goods to local stores and cafes before opening up to the public this fall.

To get your hands on the gluten-free goodies before the fall opening, visit Life Breads from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays at the North Park Mall market and from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at the Bettendorf market.

You can also place bakery orders by calling 319-433-0150 or sending a direct message to Life Breads on Facebook. Orders are available for pickup in Moline.