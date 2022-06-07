DoorDash payment glitch allowed users to order free food and drinks

On Thursday night, several DoorDash users shared their free purchases on social media after discovering a glitch.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Several DoorDash users were able to get free food, drinks and more after discovering a payment glitch on the app on Thursday.

A DoorDash spokesperson confirmed the glitch was due to a payment processing issue, which allowed users to "check out without an authorized form of payment." The food delivery service is actively working on compensating merchants affected by the unauthorized orders.

"We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue," a spokesperson said. "We work to ensure that we are always offering the highest quality of service to the communities we serve, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this."

Social media got quick hold of the glitch and soon became a trending topic on Twitter Thursday night. Some were sharing their free orders of food and drinks. Others shared their sentiments for missing out on the opportunity.

Nobody woke me up for the doordash glitch ??? Where tf is the loyalty ?? pic.twitter.com/ck1rYLSbNH — urfavcancer 😝 (@mariyahlaveila) July 8, 2022

DoorDash has not announced whether there will be action towards those who place orders during the glitch.

Earlier this week, DoorDash's competitor GrubHub announced a partnership with Amazon.